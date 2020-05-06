Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever. In a statement Saturday, Nov. 23, the court’s public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

In 2019, Ginsburg, 86, suffered what the court described as a stomach bug. She was absent from arguments on Nov. 13 but returned for the court’s next public meeting, on Nov. 18.

She has been treated for cancer twice in the past year and two other times since 1999. Over the summer she received radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. Last winter she underwent surgery for lung cancer.