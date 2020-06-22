‘Just me and her in that moment’: Photographer captures proposal, uses social media to find newly-engaged couple

(WAVY/NBC News) – A Virginia photographer happened to be in the right place at the right time recently.

Holly Breeden unexpectedly captured a proposal between a couple on the beach at Fort Story.

“Photography to me is important, but I didn’t think it would capture random moments for strangers that way,” Breeden says.

Breeden was doing a waterside photoshoot Saturday when she noticed a couple walking nearby. Her client noticed, too.

“He goes ‘I think they want us to take their picture,’ so I asked,” Breeden says.

Breeden snapped some photos using the other woman’s cell phone.

“As soon as I turned around, he got down on one knee. I freaked out,” Breeden says. “My instincts are to take the pictures. I’m like, crying behind my camera.”

After the proposal, Breeden dialed her number from the couple’s phone so she could contact them again. She didn’t realize it, but the call never went through because of bad service — so the number wasn’t saved.

Breeden posted the chance encounter on social media to find the couple.

Her post got nearly 10,000 shares on Facebook as of Monday, and eventually, the newly-engaged couple was found.

The couple in the photo is Daniel Ray and Anna Threats.

”I decided that I wanted this to be a forever thing so I proposed,” said Daniel Ray.

Ray said his fiancé’s friend in Florida saw the Facebook post and contacted them.

“It was just me and her in that moment, I zoned everything out,” Ray said, recalling the proposal. “I’ve had the ring since February. I’d just been waiting for an opportunity.”

The couple met about a year and a half ago during basic training for the U.S. Air Force. Ray said he’s grateful Breeden captured the moment their relationship soared to new heights.

“It’s incredible. You know, with everything going on in the world right now, you know we can capture a glimpse of beauty,” Ray said.

