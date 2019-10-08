‘Just an hour old’: Mother leaves newborn at Houston fire station

Houston firefighters hold a baby dropped off at Station 21 under the state’s safe haven law. (Houston Fire Dept.)

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters took in a newborn baby early Tuesday under the Texas Safe Haven Law.

The crew at Station 21 said the mother was “visibly upset” when she dropped the child off around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The woman told firefighters that the infant was “just an hour old,” according to fire officials.

“The crew’s priority was to get the baby to the hospital ASAP to get checked out,” the department tweeted.

Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Dept., told the paper that the baby appeared to be in good health and the firefighter who took the child in didn’t question the mother, in accordance with the law.

The Safe Haven law, also called the Baby Moses Law, allows anyone unable to care for a baby younger than 60 days of age to drop the child off at a fire station or other designated safe haven without fear of prosecution.