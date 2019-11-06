Live Now
Judge rejects new federal health rule affecting abortions

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has struck down a rule letting health care clinicians object to providing abortions and other services on moral or religious grounds.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled Wednesday in Manhattan.

The ruling came after health organizations and others sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Others opposing the rule include women’s groups, organizations and states.

The rule let clinicians object to providing abortions and other services that conflict with their moral and religious beliefs.

Engelmayer says his ruling came in three consolidated lawsuits. One consists of 19 states, the District of Columbia and three local governments.

Plaintiffs had argued that the rule was unconstitutional.

