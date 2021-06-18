Judge: Man arrested after being photographed in Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot can’t take car show trip

Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested in Arkansas after he was photographed sitting in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during riots at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photos: Washington County Sheriff’s Office and SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who was arrested after he was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January U.S. Capitol riot won’t be allowed to travel for a classic-car swap meet.

A federal judge on Friday rejected Richard Barnett’s request to loosen his restrictions on how far he can travel while awaiting trial. Barnett can travel only up to 50 miles from his Gravette, Arkansas, residence.

Petit Jean Mountain, where the car show is being held, is 200 miles from Gravette.

Barnett’s attorneys said he needed to travel to make a living buying and selling classic cars. Federal prosecutors opposed the request.