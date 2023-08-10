CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge dismissed the case against a woman who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in the slaying of a man who was bound with duct tape and robbed when she was 13 years old.

Hamilton County Judge Amanda Dunn on Tuesday dismissed the first-degree murder and aggravated robbery convictions of Angel Bumpass, 28, news outlets reported.

Bumpass was 24 when she was convicted in 2019 in the slaying of Franklin Bonner, 68. A medical examiner determined he suffocated after being bound to a kitchen table with duct tape covering his feet, arms, nose and mouth in 2009.

