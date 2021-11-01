Judge booted from office after saying George Floyd ‘got what he deserved,’ complaints say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge who oversees elections in an Alabama county was removed from office after being accused of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior that included demeaning comments about women.

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was ousted in a unanimous order filed Friday by the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Following a trial, the panel found that he violated five judicial ethics rules including failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the court system.

Complaints against Jinks included claims that he watched and shared sexually inappropriate videos and said George Floyd “got what he deserved” when an officer in Minnesota murdered him.

