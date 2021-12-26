JonBenet Ramsey killing: 1K DNA samples analyzed, 21K tips received in 25 years since 6-year-old’s murder

BOULDER, Colo. (NBC/WFLA) — It’s been 25 years since a 6-year-old beauty pageant queen was killed, and police say they’ve spent that time processing, analyzing and investigating thousands of tips and pieces of evidence.

JonBenet Ramsey was reported missing from her home in Boulder, Colorado on Dec. 26, 1996 after her family reported finding a ransom note inside their home.

Police say her body was later found in a basement room in the home. A coroner ruled her death a homicide and an autopsy revealed she died of strangulation.

While her parents were the initial suspects, Jon and Patsy Ramsey were cleared of that suspicion in 2008.

Multiple people over the years have claimed to have murdered JonBenet. All of those confessions have been thrown out.

The case remains unsolved 25 years later, but police hope DNA will eventually help solve it. Boulder police say nearly 1,000 DNA samples have been analyzed in the case as of December 2021.

“Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches,” the department said in a statement. “CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology. The Boulder Police Department works closely with CBI on future DNA advancements.”

Police added that they work to make sure DNA in the system is regularly checked to see if it matches any new DNA samples that have been uploaded.

According to the Boulder Police Department, more than 1,500 pieces of evidence in total have been processed in the past 25 years. The department’s Major Crimes Unit says it has received more than 21,000 tips in the case and has traveled to 19 different states to speak with more than 1,000 individuals.

The department is still accepting tips related to the investigation.