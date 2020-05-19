Breaking News
Johnson & Johnson discontinues talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada amid lawsuits

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Johnson and Johnson will discontinue talc-based baby powder in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said Tuesday that “Demand for talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,” the release said.

Johnson and Johnson says it remains “Steadfastly confident” in the safety of the product which makes up 0.5-percent of its total U.S. sales in its consumer unit.

The company will wind down it’s commercialization of talc-based baby powder in the coming months.

Any existing inventory will continue to be sold through retailers until it runs out.

Numerous lawsuits have alleged that the product causes cancer which Johnson and Johnson continues to deny.

