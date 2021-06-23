John McAfee, creator of McAfee antivirus, found dead in Spanish prison cell

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus program that bore his name, John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing. Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tech entrepreneur John McAfee was found dead Wednesday afternoon of an apparent suicide in a Barcelona prison, according to “El Pais,” a Spanish news outlet.

Prison staff at the Centre Penitenciari Brians 2 found the former tech mogul, who founded McAfee Antivirus, dead in his cell. Medical personnel tried to revive him but to no avail, according to the Catalan Department of Justice.

The paper states that the Mossos d’Esquadra, a police force in Catalonia, investigated McAfee’s death and that the Catalan Department of Justice said the cause of death appears to be suicide.

This comes hours after the Spanish Court approved for McAfee to be extradited back to the United States on tax evasion charges in Tennessee.

According to the Associated Press, McAfee was accused of failing to report income on for consultant work for cryptocurrency promotion, speaks events, and the selling of his rights to his life story for a movie. He was arrested last October.

The charges McAfee faced carried a max sentence of up to 30 years, which could have put the 75-year-old in prison for the rest of his life.