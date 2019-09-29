John Cena visits Colorado Springs police officer shot during line of duty

(NBC News) – A Colorado Springs police officer injured in the line of duty received a surprise visit from one of his heroes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared photos of John Cena meeting officer Cem Duzel on Friday.

Officer Duzel was shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect in Colorado Springs last year.

Duzel was critically injured in the shooting and has been on the road to recovery since.

Cena visited Duzel in New York, where the officer is undergoing rehabilitation therapy for the next few months.