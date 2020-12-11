Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

TAMPA (WFLA) – President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris have been selected Time’s Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2020.

The news magazine revealed its selection Thursday evening for the title that signifies “who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse.”

The magazine announced its choice Thursday for the first time ever in a one hour special on NBC.

Biden and Harris beat out a shortlist of candidates that included President Trump, the movement for racial justice, and Dr. Anthony Fauci and all the frontline health care workers.

Each year, time chooses a person or a group who greatly impacted the country and world during the calendar year.

Time magazine’s editor-in-chief said this year’s pick was the hardest he’s ever been involved in.

The Person of the Year is usually an individual, but multiple people who greatly affected the nation and the world have been named. Time started the honor in 1927.