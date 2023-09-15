TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Carter Center is asking for your help celebrating former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday.

To honor Carter’s legacy, the center is asking people to submit a photo and a birthday message for the former president, who turns 99 on Oct. 1.

“Add a favorite photo, whether it’s a personal memory or a snapshot from a historical moment,” the center wrote in a news release. “Or share an appropriate photo/video of yourself, a favorite place, quote, or piece of original art.”

The photos will form a massive mosaic of Carter’s side profile.

“Our mosaic project is a symbolic way to show how we all play a part in President Carter’s remarkable legacy of service to humanity,” the center wrote.

Jason Carter, his grandson, is the chairman of the Carter Center and told USA Today on Thursday that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are “coming to the end.” Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care at their Plains, Georgia home since February. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May.

“They are together. They are at home. They are in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that,” Jason Carter told USA Today. “I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

The couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary on July 7.