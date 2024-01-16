This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson gave an update on how his family is faring after a tragedy last year in which his in-laws and nephew were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

Johnson, 48, spoke on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Jan. 16 in his first comments about his family’s loss since he posted on Instagram about it in July 2023.

“First and foremost, thank you for the support,” Johnson said. “Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that’s helped us through this incredibly difficult time.

“We’re managing the best we can, and that’s really all you can do, so thank you for the support and the continued support.”

