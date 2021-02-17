JetBlue to get rid of ticket-change fees, ban overhead bin access for cheapest tickets

National

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC) – JetBlue is getting rid of change fees on most fares, following similar moves by other major US airlines.

But the announcement comes with a major catch, passengers in basic economy won’t be allowed to bring a carry-on bag.

The new restriction goes into effect for flights starting July 20 for tickets bought after Feb. 25.

People flying in “Blue Basic” can still bring a small personal item that can fit under the seat.

Anything else must be checked with a fee of $35 for the first bag and $45 for the second.

