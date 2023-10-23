Video above: What can get you kicked off a plane?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A JetBlue plane tipped backward after it parked at a gate at JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday night.

JetBlue flight 662, from Bridgetown, Barbados, landed Sunday night at its scheduled time, but tilted back after it was parked at the gate. The plane was an Airbus a321, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the plane’s nose gear lifted off the tarmac. Video was also obtained by NBC New York.

JetBlue said the plane tipped due to a weight and balance issue when passengers began to deplane.

“Once at the gate, due to a shift in weight and balance during deplaning, the tail of the aircraft tipped backward causing the nose of the aircraft to lift up and eventually return back down,” the airline said in a statement.

The plane eventually leveled out and no injuries were reported, according to the airline.

The plane was taken out of service to be inspected, and the airline said safety is its top priority.