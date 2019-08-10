Jeffrey Epstein found dead in NYC jail cell

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his New York City jail cell where he was being held on sex trafficking charges according to NBC News.

Sources say he was found at 7:30 a.m.

Epstein was arrested back on July 6 on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

Back on July 24, Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was reportedly found semi-conscious with marks on his neck.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review a work-release program that allowed Epstein to visit his office while staying at the county jail a decade ago. DeSantis also requested an inquiry into other irregularities.