JCPenny reopens 150 stores after bankruptcy filing

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – JCPenny says it’s reopening 150 stores just two weeks after declaring bankruptcy.

The clothing retailer shut down brick-and-mortar locations due to COVID-19. But, it’s starting to reopen them in stages.

JCPenny says it plans to have about 500 stores open again by Wednesday.

While it’s reopening some locations based on public health, it’s moving to permanently close others based on finances.

