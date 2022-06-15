MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police in Monroe, Louisiana were called to a JCPenney Monday afternoon after a caller reported a theft.

Diamonique Jefferson

When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who told them that 20-year-old Diamonique Zandria Jefferson made fraudulent returns.

According to police, the witness said Jefferson was caught on camera placing money directly into her purse after each transaction. Jefferson was then escorted to a business conference room for questioning.

Jefferson allegedly took over $1,100. She was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Felony Theft.