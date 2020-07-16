JC Penney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

FILE – In this May 8, 2020 file photo, a parking lot at a JC Penney store is empty in Roseville, Mich. JC Penney is closing 152 stores and cutting about 1,000 jobs. The retailer said Wednesday, July 15, that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

JC Penney is cutting about 1,000 jobs.

The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations. 

