Jan. 6 committee says it will ask Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Thursday that the panel will be inviting Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that we should “anticipate the committee inviting” Trump, a former White House adviser and the former president’s daughter, to come speak with them.
Earlier this month, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the panel has testimony that Ivanka Trump asked him to intervene as his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol.
