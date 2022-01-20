Jan. 6 committee says it will ask Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

National

by: Ali Vitali and Teaganne Finn

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington, as Ivanka Trump listens. New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, demanding their testimony in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Thursday that the panel will be inviting Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that we should “anticipate the committee inviting” Trump, a former White House adviser and the former president’s daughter, to come speak with them.

Earlier this month, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the panel has testimony that Ivanka Trump asked him to intervene as his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

