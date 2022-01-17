Jamaica bobsled team heading to the 2022 Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jamaica will have a four-man bobsled team at the Olympics for the first time in 24 years, conjuring memories of “Cool Runnings.”
In Beijing, Jamaica will have not just a four-man bobsled team competing, but, in a first for the country, also a two-man bobsled team and a female athlete competing in the monobob competition, an individual event that is making its Winter Olympics debut, according to NBC Sports.
The Jamaica Olympic Association announced the news in a tweet Monday, writing, “Jamaica, we have a bobsled team heading to Beijing.
The Opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is set for Friday, Feb. 4.