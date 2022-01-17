Jamaica bobsled team heading to the 2022 Olympics

The Jamaica I four-man bobsled team races down Hunderfossen track during their first run at the XVII Winter Olympic Games near Lillehammer, Norway, Saturday, Feb. 26, 1994. The driver is Dudley Stokes, side pushers are Winston Watt and Nelson Stokes, and the brakeman is Wayne Thomas. Jamaica I is in 18 place after two runs. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jamaica will have a four-man bobsled team at the Olympics for the first time in 24 years, conjuring memories of “Cool Runnings.”

In Beijing, Jamaica will have not just a four-man bobsled team competing, but, in a first for the country, also a two-man bobsled team and a female athlete competing in the monobob competition, an individual event that is making its Winter Olympics debut, according to NBC Sports.

The Jamaica Olympic Association announced the news in a tweet Monday, writing, “Jamaica, we have a bobsled team heading to Beijing.

The Opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is set for Friday, Feb. 4.