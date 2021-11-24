J.J. Watt to cover funeral expenses for Wisconsin Christmas parade crash victims

FILE – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday, March 1, 2021. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – J.J. Watt is giving back to his hometown community following a tragedy on Sunday.

According to NBC Sports, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end will cover the funeral costs for the six people who died when a man drove a car into the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis. Watt was born in Waukesha and also played college football at the University of Wisconsin.

Watt has given back to his communities before. In 2018, he offered to cover the funeral costs of the people who died in the Santa Fe High School shooting and when Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston and the Gulf region.

Derek Watt, J.J.’s brother, also helped set up a community fund through the United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.