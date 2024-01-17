ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman says her 17-month-old son suffered chemical burns when police wrongfully raided the home where she was living.

But authorities have denied the allegations and the matter is now under investigation.

Police body cam footage released Tuesday by officials in Elyria shows officers raiding the home on Jan. 10. Officials have said the warrant was part of an investigation involving stolen guns.

Footage shows officers entering the home with guns, a battering ram, and flash bangs. Officers soon handcuffed a woman who was alone in the home with her son.

According to NBC affiliate WKYC, the woman, identified as Courtney Price, claimed police had the wrong address and the flash-bang devices they used sent her child to the hospital with burns.

Price said her toddler was on a ventilator and had multiple health issues. She said the child is being treated for lung inflammation and eye irritation, along with the effects of the smoke from the flashbang.

However, police responded after the video had circulated, saying they had the correct address and had executed a search warrant. They also denied that the child “sustain[ed] any apparent, visible injuries.”

Ring camera on the Price’s home picked up someone saying, “It’s the wrong house.” Although it is unclear who said this, the camera then fell to the ground.

Her family says police were looking for a teenager who used to live at the home before they began renting it.

This incident is still under investigation.