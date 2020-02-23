‘It’s a miracle’: Toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by shooting

National

by: Julius Kizzee and WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2-year-old is walking again after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Lavier Robinson was critically injured when shots were fired at a Virginia home back in December.

“To actually have it happen to your family, it hits you,” Robinson’s grandmother Harneatha Atkinson said. “We have to stop the gun violence. There’s no need to shoot anyone’s house.”

Robinson was rushed to VCU Medical Center after the shooting. He was later moved to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for further observation.

In a video given to 8News by the family, you can see Lavier taking some of his first steps, on his way out of the hospital. 

“People may look at it like, oh he’s not walking,” Atkinson said. “To us, he’s walking. It went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his own, to where he can sit up on his own now and take his steps now.”

The toddler was released last week and is now home with his grandmother, who is thankful for his miraculous journey. 

“It’s a miracle he’s out,” Atkinson said “It was a long journey to get here. Once he gets the feeling back in his left hand, he’ll be okay.” 

His family said the toddler will undergo surgery soon to put a bone in the right side of his head. 

“It tore our family apart,” Atkinson said “Now, my daughter has moved into her own place, I’m moving somewhere else. Everyone is just moving and there will be no one left at that address.”

The two men accused of shooting him, 19-year old Ara D. McLaughlin, and 23-year old Randy O. Vaughan, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder back in early January.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week"

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota"

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal"

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss