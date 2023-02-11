TINTON FALLS, N.J. (WFLA) — A New Jersey Italian restaurant will no longer be allowing young children to dine in its establishment next month.

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls, N.J. posted on its Facebook that while they love children, recent events have pushed them to no longer allow children under the age of 10.

“We love kids,” the post reads. “We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.”

Facebook users shared their thoughts on the matter. Some said they thought it was a great idea while others disagreed.

“Having worked in the industry since I was 14, I’ve never seen anything like I have in the recent past,” one commenter wrote. “Kids are out of control and most parents are oblivious.”

“That is really sad to hear,” another said. “I was looking forward to trying out your place, but with a well behaved 9-year-old, I’m not welcome.”

In one response, Nettie’s wrote that the children have presented a danger to themselves and others by running around while servers carried trays of food and drink.

The restaurant said it would put the new policy in place on March 8, after its winter break.

Nettie’s isn’t the first eatery to put age-based restrictions on its diners. According to Today, one restaurant in California banned diners under the age of 18 without an adult while another banned children from making loud noises, which is something that young children just do.