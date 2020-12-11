‘It was the worst thing I could see in my life’: Witness recounts crash that killed 5 cyclists

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The cyclist community in Boulder City, Nevada, is reacting to news of a deadly crash that took place Sunday morning. Five cyclists were killed in the crash, while three others were injured.
Our affiliate station KLAS spoke to a rider who was in that group. He says he is still trying to understand how this happened.
KLAS was told this group does this ride every single year. It is called the Nipton Loop.
A man who was riding with the group says it got windy and the next thing they knew is around seven bicyclists were stuck between a car that assists the riders and a box truck.
In an emotional interview, Michael Anderson told KLAS it was a horrible scene.
He says trying to contact his friends families has been difficult.
“I have been a cop for 22 years. I just retired last month from Metro Police and I have seen stuff obviously as a police officer, public service, but when it is your friends, I have never seen that,” Anderson said. “I don’t even know, it was the worst thing I could see in my life. All those trying to contact the families and I don’t even know how to say it to them.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 857 bicyclists killed in traffic crashes in the United States in 2018.
The bicyclist community is tight here in Southern Nevada.
KLAS stopped by a bike shop where people there were shocked to hear about this. Many say they were texting friends trying to find out who was involved.
KLAS was told this group was very experienced and they do ride very fast. Other riders KLAS spoke to say riding on highways like this can be scary and dangerous, and it is something you hope never happens.
