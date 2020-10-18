Is your burger on the list? 101 top hamburgers in the U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Forget the $5,000 stunts and the gold leaf toppings, real burgers come from neighborhood restaurants and corner dive bars.

A new list sought out some of the best burgers on the map and ranked a top 101 from across the United States.

The list, compiled by The Daily Meal, focused on smaller businesses that are loved by the local communities they serve. Each top contender may only have a few locations.

“While amazing burger chains abound, this list is focused on smaller establishments and local favorites that have found success branching out to a few locations,” wrote authors Aaliyah Gibson and Dan Myers.

The list stretches from Honolulu to South Florida, but it’s not weighed down by a bunch of picks from the country’s foodie capitals. Instead, it offers a broad cross-section of the country and offers up plenty of potential stops on your next cross country road trip.

Florida burgers are featured at No. 43, 51, 67, 68, 79, 91 and 101.

The Daily Meal “used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” to find and rank the burger joints.

