Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Twitter appears to be having technical issues for thousands of people across the globe.

Twitter’s official status website said the platform acknowledged the problems at 5:10 p.m. (CDT) and was investigating the issue:

“We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible.”

According to DownDetector, a site where users can report outages, problems appeared to start happening after 4 p.m. CDT.

More than 57,000 people reported the outage to DownDetector as of 4:51 p.m.

Twitter outage map (Courtesy: DownDetector.com)

Twitter’s API site posted an update shortly before 5 p.m. CDT:

“We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come.”

NewsNation has reached out to Twitter for a comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Refresh for details.

