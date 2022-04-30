TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you tried to log into Twitter and make a post Saturday morning, you may have noticed that the site experienced problems with lagging.

Downdetector noted a spike in user-reported problems shortly before 6 a.m., with 236 reports at 5:57 a.m. and 231 reports at 6:27 a.m.

Of the reports made at the time of this report, 44 percent indicated issues with the website, 42 percent reported issues with the Twitter mobile app, and 14 reported issues with the server connection.

Downdetector’s map showed that most of the user reports came from New York and Florida.

The issue appears to have resolved itself shortly after it began, with tweets once again functioning normally closer to 7 a.m.