TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twitter is back up and running after a brief disruption on Thursday.

The social media platform was reportedly experiencing a major outage, leaving millions of users unable to tweet.

Accoring to DownDetector.com, users began noticing problems with the service around 8:05 a.m. Thousands of reports were received over the next 30 minutes.

The platform’s website, mobile app and TweetDeck app were affected.

By 9 a.m., everything was back up and running.

The outage came just days after the company sued billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

