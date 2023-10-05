TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rumors are flying that McDonald’s “Boo Bucket” is making a return just in time for Halloween.

Several fast food blogs have reported that the Boo Bucket is making its return in 2023.

The bucket temporarily replaces the company’s cardboard Happy Meal container, bringing customers some Halloween nostalgia.

McDonald’s first debuted its Boo Bucket in 1986 to replace the traditional Happy Meal box with the Halloween-themed pail.

The limited-time buckets were a staple during the season before they vanished for a few years.

Now, the spooky buckets are rumored to be back starting Oct. 17 around lunchtime and be available until Oct. 31.

Last year, the buckets were released on Oct. 18 and featured three different colors: McPunk’n orange, McGoblin green, and McBoo white. This year, there are talks about a fourth bucket that will be purple.

In 2022, McDonald’s sold the buckets for $1.99 each and came with a toy.

The buckets aren’t just to hold your meal, but they can be reused as candy buckets or Halloween decorations.

Customers can get their hands on a Boo Bucket by ordering a Happy Meal through the app or at the store, while supplies last.

As we anticipate the official announcement, we can only hope McDonald’s brings back this spooky item.