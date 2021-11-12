IRS moving income brackets up for inflation relief

An IRS 1040 form, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for 2017. (Associated Press)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced its annual tax inflation adjustments for 2022. The good news is that income thresholds are getting a boost.

According to the IRS, the tax items to be of interest most for most taxpayers include the following:

Standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2022 is rising $800 from the prior year to $25,900.

The standard deduction for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately rises $400 to $12,950 for 2022.

The standard deduction for heads of households will be $19,400 for tax year 2022. That’s up $600.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax rates will remain unchanged.

The top tax rate will remain at 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $539,900 ($647,850 for married couples filing jointly). The lowest rate is 10% for single individuals with incomes of $10,275 or less ($20,550 for married couples filing jointly).

The IRS also announced the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans in 2022 has increased to $20,500, up $1,000.

Other changes that will only apply to returns filed in 2023 for tax year 2022 include: