TAMPA (WFLA) – People who say the phrase “All Lives Matter” while using Siri on an Apple device will be given information on Black Lives Matter.

Siri responds with the prompt, “All Lives Matter’ is often used in response to the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but it does not represent the same concerns. To learn more about the Black Lives Matter human rights movement, visit BlackLivesMatter.com.”

If you say the phrase “Black Lives Matter” while using Siri, it will respond with the prompt “Yes, they absolutely do” Along with the link to the Black Lives Matter website.

Apple has not provided a statement on the Siri update.

This is not the first time Siri has been given updates to respond to global news. Back in March, Apple announced an update to their phones to help users identify coronavirus symptoms.