Iowa teen ‘covered in blood’ confesses to killing parents, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old Iowa boy faces charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Cedar Rapids police say.

Police said, the teen allegedly confessed to killing his parents early Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived at the home for a suspicious person call they found the teen sitting outside the residence covered in blood.

Upon checking the teen, the 17-year old told officers he had killed his parents. Officers then checked the home and found both of the teen’s parents inside the home dead.

Cedar Rapids police said the teen “is accused of using a knife and an axe to kill his mother and father.” Authorities arrested the teen and took him to the Linn County Detention Center.

Although he is considered a minor, the seriousness of the offenses prompted authorities to file charges with the adult court, police said.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances of this case is continuing.