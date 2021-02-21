Iowa mother and son charged in US Capitol riot

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (NBC/WFLA) — A mother and son from Central Iowa have been charged for their alleged involvement in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. made their appearance in federal court Friday. They face multiple federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

More than 200 people have been charged in connection with the riot.

Additionally, 35 US Capitol Police officers are currently under investigation for their actions during the deadly seize. Six have been suspended without pay.

Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the violence when throngs of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol, overpowering security forces.