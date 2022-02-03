Iowa bill would require cameras in public school classrooms

TAMPA (NBC/WFLA) – Conservative lawmakers in Iowa introduced a bill this week that would require cameras to be installed in nearly every K-12 school classroom across the state, allowing parents to see livestreams.

Teachers advocates have criticized the effort as one designed to censor classrooms and intimidate educators who focus on subjects such as race and history. 

The bill is the latest to be introduced by conservative legislators in states across the U.S., including Florida, who have launched efforts against what they say is critical race theory.

The Iowa bill, H.F. 2177, would require that cameras be placed in every public school classroom in the state, except for physical education and special education classes.

According to WHO 13, parents could watch a livestream of what’s happening and teachers would be punished financially if the view is somehow obstructed.

