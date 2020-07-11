Investigation underway at zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic

FILE – This file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Maldonado-Passage, a former Oklahoma zookeeper who was found guilty on murder-for-hire charges, awaits sentencing on Jan. 22, 2020. In April, he was found guilty for trying to kill the CEO of an animal sanctuary in Tampa, Fla. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are assisting an investigation at The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Park, which was once owned by Joe Exotic.

Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer for OSBI, confirmed to KFOR that the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance at the zoo.

TMZ is reporting that investigators are working to determine whether human remains are inside an alligator pit at the zoo.

Arbeitman has not released any further details regarding the nature of the investigation.

Greater Wynnewood Exotic Park, also known as the G.W. Zoo, was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is famously known as Joe Exotic.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire someone to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who owns Big Cat Animal Rescue.

Jeff Lowe took ownership of the G.W. Zoo from Maldonado-Passage, but a recent court decision granted Baskin ownership of the zoo.

Maldonado-Passage’s downfall was documented in the popular Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’.