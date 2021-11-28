Intoxicated driver killed detective, tried to flee, Texas police say

EULESS, Texas (WFLA) —A Texas police detective died Saturday afternoon after an intoxicated driver hit his car in Lake Worth, according to authorities.

The Euless Police Department said that Dylan Molina, 26, of Lake Worth, Texas, ran a red light and hit an Impala on the driver’s side, killing Detective Alejandro Cervantes of Euless, Texas.

First responders from Lake Worth said both vehicles suffered heavy damage, with the now-deceased Cervantes and his three passengers still trapped inside the Impala.

Police said Lake Worth Fire Personnel began to treat the survivors and declared Cervantes dead at the scene. Meanwhile, officers arrested Molina, who police say tried to run away from the scene but was stopped by bystanders.

The department said Cervantes had worked with the EPD for almost seven years before his death and previously worked for the El Paso Police Department for eight years.

The survivors of the wreck were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment. The woman’s condition was listed as critical and life-threatening while the children are said to be suffering from serious injuries,

According to the EPD, Molina showed signs of intoxication when he was arrested. He was charged with a count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.