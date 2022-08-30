*Note, the video above is a sighting of a whale shark off Anna Maria Island in June.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – International Whale Shark Day is celebrated on Aug. 30, bringing awareness to the largest shark on earth.

According the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), whale sharks can grow to lengths of over 40 feet and weigh over a ton. Despite their size, whales sharks are filter-feeders, eating primarily plankton.

Whale sharks are often spotted in the Tampa Bay area, mostly recently reported by News Channel 8 on June 16 off Anna Maria Island. A massive whale shark was also spotted off Madeira Beach in May.

The whale shark is listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, downgraded from “vulnerable” in 2016. Threats to the shark include entanglements in fishing nets, boat strikes, marine debris and micro plastics and according to The Georgia Aquarium, in some cases, human interference through unregulated tourism. The sharks are “opportunistically fished” in southern China and Oman.

The Georgia Aquarium is the only aquarium in the western hemisphere that has whale sharks in human care.

In the wild, whale sharks are found worldwide, in the tropical Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. They are typically found offshore.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, a large presence of whale sharks in an area also indicates a large presence of plankton, marking the overall health of the ocean.