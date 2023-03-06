TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children in North Carolina were nearly struck by a driver speeding around a stopped school bus last week.

Videos released by Iredell-Statesville Schools show a school bus stopping on Old Mountain Road in Statesville at 6:16 a.m. on March 2.

Two children begin to cross the road when a car speeds toward them and swerves around them.

Authorities said the two-lane road is marked as no passing. The driver illegally passed the bus on the left.

“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said the driver, Joshua Graham Padgett Jr., 35, was arrested early Saturday. He was charged with passing a stopped school bus, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, and improper passing.

TMX contributed to this report.