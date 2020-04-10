Breaking News
Instacart users 'tip baiting' shoppers

by: CNN Newsource

Instacart employee Monica Ortega uses her cellphone to scan barcodes showing proof of purchase for the customer while picking up groceries from a supermarket for delivery on March 19, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – It can be tough to get a delivery window for groceries these days, so some people are luring shoppers by offering big tips.

Instacart workers say some users then lower, or entirely remove, that tip after their orders are delivered.

Shoppers can see information like items requested, store location and tip before accepting orders.

So they may make a trip that’s inconvenient or more difficult if the tip is big enough.

But, Instacart also gives users the ability to change that tip up to three days after the delivery is made.

The company said it has removed the option to select “no tip.”

However, users can still manually type in $0.

Instacart officials say lowering tips after delivery is rare and most users adjusting tip upward.

Still, some shoppers say they’re not avoidign orders offering tips that seem too high.

Instacart is planning to add 300,000 shoppers to meet surging demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

