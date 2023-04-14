(WFLA) — A rookie NYPD officer suffering from a gunshot wound received a standing ovation, complete with honorary solutes as he was discharged from a hospital in Queens Friday.

According to wire service, Storyful, Officer Brett Boller was shot in the leg on Wednesday, April 5 while responding to a violent altercation on a public bus.

Doctors initially feared the young officer would lose his leg, but persistence paid off when he was wheeled out of the hospital Friday as his NYPD colleagues surrounded him with cheer.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the NYPD was “grateful” to see Boller discharged.