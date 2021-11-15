Infant fatally struck by car after falling out of passenger door, Texas police say

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police are seeking information from the public after a rear passenger door opened on a car making a left turn, dumping an 8-month-old baby in front of another car that ran over and killed the child.

Irving police say it happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a busy intersection. Police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said Monday that the child’s mother stopped immediately, but the vehicle that ran over her child kept going.

Reeves said the other driver might not have been aware they ran over the baby.

Reeves urged anyone who thinks they might have run over something at that time and place to come forward.

