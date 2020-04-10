Indiana officer dies after being shot while investigating a domestic violence call

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, which is just southwest of 21st Street and North Franklin Road, around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the apartment, someone inside fired shots. Leath and a woman inside the home were hit by gunfire.

Leath died at the hospital.

“She heard the call and went toward that which could do her harm because she knew if she didn’t, harm may come to others,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Leath, 24, was a lifelong Indianapolis resident, and she wanted to be a police officer ever since she was a child.

She was a graduate of Southport High School, and she served in the Army National Guard before joining IMPD two-and-a-half years ago.

She was the mother of a young son.

Leath grew up in a law enforcement family—-her dad is a deputy sheriff and her mother is a control operator with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said, “She is the example of the type of officer we want on this department.”

Taylor said a suspect is in custody, and the other woman who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gov. Holcomb shared the following statement regarding Leath’s death:

“Officer Leath gave her life as she answered the call of duty. Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”

Perry Township Schools released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn that Officer Breann Leath lost her life in the line of duty.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, many of whom have bravely served our community for years.

We are thankful for their courage, as well as the courage of every law enforcement officer who serves and protects.”