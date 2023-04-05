AVON, Ind. — An Indiana man admitted to abusing his 2-month-old son after the toddler pulled his nose ring and made loud noises while he had a migraine.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Aaron Evans, faces one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, both Level 3 felonies.

As of Monday, Evans’ 2-month-old remains in the ICU unit at Riley’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Booking photo of Aaron Evans

Court documents state that police began investigating the reports of child abuse after the 2-month-old was brought to a hospital in Avon, Indiana Monday morning. The toddler had several bruises on his body and a healing cut atop his head.

After being transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital, doctors informed police the child had rib fractures, leg fractures, a subdural hemorrhage and many contusions. Doctors also found signs of sudural hemorrhages that occured in the past.

Records show the injuries were the result of physical abuse and none were found to be medical or accidental.

Police spoke to the child’s mother along with a roommate who lived in the same house as the couple. According to police, both the roommate and the child’s mother said Evans had anger issues and would get frustrated with the baby easily.

Police ended up speaking to Evans who reportedly admitted to having “major anger issues.”

Police said Evans admitted to abusing the 2-month-old on several occasions, including dropping him into his car seater “harder than he should have” and even intentionally dropping the child from his arms to the floor.

Evans allegedly admitted to punching the baby in the leg along with other acts of abuse, according to the court documents. When asked why he would abuse the child, Evans blamed having a migraine and wanting the baby to be quiet along with being angry at the baby because it pulled his nose ring and wanting to “inflict pain back” on the infant.

Evans was arrested after his interview with police on Monday and transported to the Hendricks County Jail.

If convicted, Evans can face between three and 16 years in prison.