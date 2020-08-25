Indiana man charged with wife’s murder after severed head found buried in cellar

CRAWFORDSVILLE, In. (NBC News Channel/AP) – An Indiana man has been arrested after his wife’s severed head and body were found inside their home.

Parks told police he hadn’t seen his wife since Aug. 18, when she left the house after an argument. He said she drove off in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

Parks allowed police to search the couple’s home, where officers noticed dried blood in areas including the garage, driveway and rear deck, Lt. David Long said in an affidavit.

Police discovered Hope Parks’ severed head which had a bullet lodged inside the cellar of the home.

Authorities say they also found a 22-caliber rifle, bullet casings, and bloody rags inside the home.

Police say the evidence was enough to arrest Michael Parks who was formally charged with murder Monday in Montgomery Circuit Court. He’s being held without bond.