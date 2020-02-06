Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses impeachment acquittal

Indiana bartender receives $2,020 tip on $64 bill

National

by: WXIN

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WXIN) – Carey Likens can strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

Last week, she was working as a bartender at the Holiday Inn in Columbus when a man passing through on business sat down for a drink. The drink led to conversation and a big surprise.

“I was completely caught off guard,” Likens said. “(I) never thought that would happen to me.”

After the man paid his check and went on his way, Likens picked up the receipt and noticed the $64 dollar bill came with a $2,020 tip.

Lately, the 2020 tip challenge has become a popular trend, in which patrons tip their servers a bit extra to mark the New Year.

Celebrities, including Donnie Wahlberg, have left behind the massive tip and encouraged others to do the same.

“I kind of gasped,” Likens said. “I just never thought in a million years that I would get that in Columbus, Indiana, serving drinks at the Holiday Inn.”

Seeing the tears on Likens’ face as he walked away, the man turned around with a smile.

“It was my first day back, so it was a nice surprise,” Likens said.

Likens had been out sick recently, so the money was much appreciated. Her manager inputting the receipts the next day did a double-take.

“Yes and I was like what? No way,” said Holiday Inn General Manager Jessica Mettin. “I couldn’t believe it, but it’s true!”

The viral challenge has spread not only wealth but also kindness.

“There are good people out there. They’re all over,” Likens said. “They’re walking among us, and you never know who’s going to do a huge gesture for you. So pay it forward and make sure to just be a good person.”

Likens said that if she ever sees the man again, she’d give him a big hug. Right now, she plans to save the money.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire"

Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection"

Highlands County landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlands County landfill fire"

New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair"

Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School"

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries"

Road Rants: Checking for recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Checking for recalls"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Timing of Thursday night's strong storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Timing of Thursday night's strong storms"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss