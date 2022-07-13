HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana attorney, accused of driving while drunk and being involved in an accident with a motorcycle, allegedly tried to hide the odor of alcohol on his breath by drinking out of a deputy’s coffee cup when he thought the deputy wasn’t looking.

Craig Dechert, 47, of Kokomo, Indiana faces a Level 5 felony charge of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated along with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated charges.

According to court records, the accident occurred on May 23, 2022, at approximately 5:33 p.m. in Hamilton County.

Booking photo of Craig Dechert

Police said Dechert was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Traverse when his vehicle collided with a motorcycle in the intersection. Police said a woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle suffered from orbital fractures, a hip fracture, a brain bleed, a sacral fracture and a maxillary fracture as a result of the collision.

Dechert was the sole occupant of the Traverse, police said, and had admitted to a sheriff’s deputy to being behind the wheel at the time of the crash. The court records did not clarify what caused the accident, however, or who was found to be at fault.

Police said Dechert had “disorganized” speech, watery eyes and stained clothing. A blood draw concluded his blood alcohol content was .15 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

Court documents reveal that Dechert took seven drinks out of the deputy’s coffee cup while he was seated in the police cruiser in an attempt to “conceal the odor of alcohol.” Dechert also reportedly moved the camera lens of the in-car camera to conceal himself drinking from the coffee cup.

Dechert also reportedly stumbled and fell down an embankment at the scene of the crash, resulting in his clothes being soiled, court documents reveal.

Dechert is listed as an attorney for Dechert Law Office in Kokomo, according to the Indiana State Bar Association website. His license is still active and said to be in good standing.