INDIANAPOLIS — An employee was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being shot in a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1 p.m., police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant located at 7822 Brookville Road, not far from Brookville Road and I-465.

Officers arrived to find an adult McDonald’s employee suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe a dispute between an employee and customer escalated to an altercation and ended with gunfire, IMPD added.

Police do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

No one is in custody at this time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.